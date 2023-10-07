WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - October 6, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was cooler for the first Friday night of October, but football teams across the mountains are fighting to stay hot as we approach the end of the regular season.

For local scores, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights from across the region below.

ARH Game of the Week and Knox Central vs. Bell County:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Food City Fans in the Stands and local high school football highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 and local high school football highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Take it to the Bank and Kentucky football preview:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.