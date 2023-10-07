UPDATE: Police searching for suspect behind officer involved shooting in Allen County

Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A large police presence is in the area of New Buck Creek Road as they search for a suspect in an officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently looking for Jeremy Rollenhagen, 37, who is around 6′1″ 175 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black baseball cap.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted Simpson County deputies in a pursuit in which the suspect shot a Simpson County deputy. The deputy was not injured.

The pursuit continued into Allen County and police say the suspect vehicle was found in the area of New Buck Creek Road and Joe Shelton Road.

Allen County Sheriff Brandon Ford told WBKO they, along with Simpson County deputies and Kentucky State Police are still attempting to locate the suspect.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy told WBKO they are currently assisting Simpson County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

According to our WBKO reporter on the scene, a helicopter is currently circling the 500 block of New Buck Creek road.

Police say the suspect vehicle was found in the area of New Buck Creek Road and Joe Shelton Road.
Police say the suspect vehicle was found in the area of New Buck Creek Road and Joe Shelton Road.(WBKO)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
Trooper injured in Pike Co. crash
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Police lights
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard
Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found

Latest News

Frost Advisory for the morning of 10/8/23 for most of Eastern Kentucky.
Patchy frost chance Sunday morning
Arbor Day
Lexington celebrates its 32nd annual Arbor Day Celebration
Leslie County vs. Danville
Leslie County Eagles soar past Danville
Rainy and Stormy Weather
A fall feel for the weekend