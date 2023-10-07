UPDATE: Police searching for suspect behind officer involved shooting in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A large police presence is in the area of New Buck Creek Road as they search for a suspect in an officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently looking for Jeremy Rollenhagen, 37, who is around 6′1″ 175 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black baseball cap.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted Simpson County deputies in a pursuit in which the suspect shot a Simpson County deputy. The deputy was not injured.

The pursuit continued into Allen County and police say the suspect vehicle was found in the area of New Buck Creek Road and Joe Shelton Road.

Allen County Sheriff Brandon Ford told WBKO they, along with Simpson County deputies and Kentucky State Police are still attempting to locate the suspect.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy told WBKO they are currently assisting Simpson County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

According to our WBKO reporter on the scene, a helicopter is currently circling the 500 block of New Buck Creek road.

Police say the suspect vehicle was found in the area of New Buck Creek Road and Joe Shelton Road. (WBKO)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.