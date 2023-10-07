Thomas’ third quarter hat trick gives Bobcats big win

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After losing in a close battle against Rockcastle a week ago, the Bell County Bobcats (7-1) welcomed Knox County Central (4-4) to Dudley Hilton field.

Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.

Bell County went into the lockers only up a touchdown, but scoring quickly opened up after Thomas took it 29 yards to the endzone.

The Panthers would trade a touchdown of their own with a Landen Daughtry pass from Steve Partin.

The Bobcat defense would shut down their two point attempt to hold a 28-20 lead.

Thomas would tally his second touchdown of the third quarter from inside the 10 yard line.

After a Blake Burnett interception gave the Bobcats the ball with great field position, Thomas added his third touchdown of the third quarter to extend the lead 44-20.

Thomas would add a fourth second half touchdown and the Panthers would find the endzone once more courtesy of a Mason Griffin, Nathan Dunn connection.

