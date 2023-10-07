Scores from across the mountains for week eight of high school football
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week eight of high school football.
THURSDAY (10/05):
Clinton County 24, Jackson County 41
Montcalm (W. Va.) 50, Phelps 6
Johnson Central 43, Rowan County 8
Pike Central 0, Shelby Valley 47
FRIDAY (10/06):
Knox Central 28, Bell County 52
Betsy Layne 60, East Ridge 38
Magoffin County 14, Lawrence County 35
Clay County 33, McCreary Central 13
Pulaski County 14, North Laurel 28
Whitley County 56, Perry Central 32
Estill County 20, Powell County 13
Harlan County 26, South Laurel 22
Franklin County 29, Southwestern 28
Lynn Camp 0, Williamsburg 50
