Scores from across the mountains for week eight of high school football

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week eight of high school football.

THURSDAY (10/05):

Clinton County 24, Jackson County 41

Montcalm (W. Va.) 50, Phelps 6

Johnson Central 43, Rowan County 8

Pike Central 0, Shelby Valley 47

FRIDAY (10/06):

Knox Central 28, Bell County 52

Betsy Layne 60, East Ridge 38

Magoffin County 14, Lawrence County 35

Danville 19, Leslie County 25

Corbin 39, Letcher Central 14

Clay County 33, McCreary Central 13

Pulaski County 14, North Laurel 28

Hazard 3, Paintsville 14

Whitley County 56, Perry Central 32

Middlesboro 47, Pineville 6

Estill County 20, Powell County 13

Harlan County 26, South Laurel 22

Franklin County 29, Southwestern 28

Lynn Camp 0, Williamsburg 50

