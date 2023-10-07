Patchy frost chance Sunday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is finally feeling like fall across the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, but with the cooler weather comes our first big chance of frost for the fall season. Tonight skies are going to clear out and with very low dewpoints, the temperatures are going to drop like a rock. Most of Eastern Kentucky will wake up on Sunday morning in the mid-30s. Frost is likely, especially in our cooler valleys, that’s why our friends over at the National Weather Service have placed most of the region under a Frost Advisory for Sunday morning. Take time to protect those plants by either covering them or bringing them inside tonight. Sensitive vegetation could be damaged by the cold weather.

As we go into Monday, another cold front drops into the region. This one will increase our clouds and bring us some scattered showers to the region. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will linger on Tuesday but we should see some clearing by the afternoon. Lows will once again be in the 40s, highs will be in the mid 60s.

High pressure and warmer air build back into the Ohio Valley for the middle to end of the coming work week. Expect plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will feature highs in the lower 70s with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday we will make a run at 80 once again for highs, lows will be in the 50s. The warm-up will be short-lived lived though as a cold front dives into the Mountains late on Friday. This will bring us more showers, and another round of cooler temperatures.

