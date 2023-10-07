Paintsville gets their first consecutive win of the season at home over Hazard

By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Tigers earned their first consecutive win of the season against the Hazard Bulldogs at home, 14-3.

The Tigers scored the opening touchdown of the game, marching down field until the end of the first quarter.

After the teams flipped sides, Paintsville scored on the very next snap through Alex Johnson’s quarterback keeper touchdown, gaining the lead 7-0.

Hazard would fight back, eventually getting to the goal line towards the end of the second quarter after an array of passes from Bulldog quarterback Max Pelfrey.

The Bulldogs reached as close as the 3-yard line and decided to throw the ball multiple times, ultimately settling for a field goal to chip the Tigers’ lead, 7-3, going into the halftime break.

Hazard’s defense forced a turnover on downs from the 1-yard line in a goalline stand in the third quarter, but the Tigers would ultimately score again and win the game at home, 14-3.

Paintsville’s two-game winning streak will be tested when the Tigers travel to play the Pikeville Panthers next Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Hazard will have a bye week in week nine before hosting Pikeville at Daniel Field on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

