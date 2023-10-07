North Laurel downs Pulaski County in week eight

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars stay in the win column for its second straight week with an all-around solid game from head coach Jason Chappell’s squad.

The Jaguars’ first-half efforts afforded a 14-7 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

In the third quarter, senior running back Austin Johnson juked his way through the Maroon’s defense to set North Laurel up for their first touchdown of the second half. Senior running back Ethan Gregory would finish the possession off in the end zone to extend the Jaguars lead to 21-7 at the end of the third.

Pulaski would put up another seven points when freshman running back Kasen Brock front-flipped over the Maroon’s O-line and the Jaguar defense to land himself in the end zone, helping Pulaski close North Laurel’s lead to a one-possession game.

The Jaguar defense responded with a sharp pass from junior quarterback Hunter Morgan to senior wide receiver Cole Messer who would fall at the 1-yard line, but not before he reached the ball into the end zone. The Jaguars led 28-14 at that point in the fourth quarter.

Neither program would score again, handing North Laurel their third win at home and fourth win overall, while Pulaski drops to 2-6 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
Trooper injured in Pike Co. crash
Police lights
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found

Latest News

Pineville (1-7) welcomed Middlesboro (6-2) to Samuels field for an inter-county week eight...
Yellowjackets sting the Mountain Lions in big win
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Thomas’ third quarter hat trick gives Bobcats big win
Estill Co. vs. Powell Co.
Estill County extends winning streak over rival Powell County
South Laurel hosts Harlan County football.
Harlan County picks up first win in week eight