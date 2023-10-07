North Laurel downs Pulaski County in week eight

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Jaguars stay in the win column for its second straight week with an all-around solid game from head coach Jason Chappell’s squad.

The Jaguars’ first-half efforts afforded a 14-7 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

In the third quarter, senior running back Austin Johnson juked his way through the Maroon’s defense to set North Laurel up for their first touchdown of the second half. Senior running back Ethan Gregory would finish the possession off in the end zone to extend the Jaguars lead to 21-7 at the end of the third.

Pulaski would put up another seven points when freshman running back Kasen Brock front-flipped over the Maroon’s O-line and the Jaguar defense to land himself in the end zone, helping Pulaski close North Laurel’s lead to a one-possession game.

The Jaguar defense responded with a sharp pass from junior quarterback Hunter Morgan to senior wide receiver Cole Messer who would fall at the 1-yard line, but not before he reached the ball into the end zone. The Jaguars led 28-14 at that point in the fourth quarter.

Neither program would score again, handing North Laurel their third win at home and fourth win overall, while Pulaski drops to 2-6 on the season.

