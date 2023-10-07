No. 20 Cats travel for tall task against No. 1 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WYMT) - In week six of college football, Mark Stoops and company face their toughest task of the season as the Wildcats travel to Bulldog territory to meet with No. 1 Georgia.

“What a great opportunity,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “You have to credit Coach Kirby Smart, his staff, his players for what they have done and the consistency that they have had for many years. Everybody knows the players that they have, and it is certainly a uniquely talented football team across the board.”

This is the third season in a row that UK is facing a top-ranked Georgia team. The Cats have just three wins over No. 1-ranked teams in program history. With 12 total wins against Georgia’s program, only four of those wins being in Athens, the Cats look to expand on the cleaner game they had against Florida last weekend.

Against Florida, UK racked up 329 yards rushing compared to the team’s 69 receiving yards. While the performance was an award-winning one for Kentucky running back Ray Davis, who won SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his 280 rushing yards and four touchdowns, UK will need more than one player to put points on the board against UGA.

“We have to get back to being efficient throwing the football and we have to be balanced again,” Stoops said. “We are going to try and be balanced, we can’t do it one way or the other. Balance will be key.”

This balance will especially be key Saturday night as Kirby Smart’s team is ranked 14th nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 13.0 points per game. The Bulldogs return 12 players with starting experience from a group that ranked fifth nationally last season.

Previewing Georgia’s offense, the 2023 Bulldogs are averaging 38.6 points per game which is ranked 15 nationally. In 2022, Georgia put up 16 points over the Cats in a 16-6 victory. The year prior, the Bulldogs racked up 30 points in a 30-13 win.

During his weekly news conferences, Stoops was asked if Georgia’s offensive scheme is much different than years past:

“Not a ton. They still are very creative,” Stoops said on Monday. “Is there some differences? Of course, but they’re still Georgia, right? They still have incredible players, their run game is a bit of everything. They run zone, the zone schemes. They run gap schemes, they run their toss plays, they’ve always run. Very good with the play-action off of it. And how they get the ball to Bowers is very unique. They could get the ball to him many different ways. So, they’ve done a really good job.”

While the task will be tall on the gridiron, another challenging element for the Cats will surely be playing on one of the biggest stages in the college football landscape.

“I’d like to believe that you have to learn from every opportunity. Each time you put yourself in a position … again, it’s about us and how will we handle it, how will we play? We’re on the road. With Vandy’s stadium being torn up and not having the ability to have that many fans there in an SEC environment, this will be the first time we take it in this type of environment. So, how are we going to handle that? I think every time you put yourself in that position, you better learn from it. You better grow from it in some way, shape or form. For us, it’s about continuing to build, continuing to play well, play clean, and do the things we’re doing.”

This highly-anticipated test will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN. A win for the Cats would give UK its first win in the last 14 games against Georgia and the program’s first-ever win against a No. 1 ranked Bulldog team.

Catch first half highlights on Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m. and catch in-game updates on the Sports OT Twitter page

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.