Leslie County Eagles soar past Danville

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles hosted the Danville Admirals in Hyden for a week eight battle.

Leslie County got on the board first. Quarterback Landry Collett tossed the ball to Dalton Baker for the score, and the Eagles would go up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Danville answered with a score of their own, but Leslie County scored two touchdowns in a row to take a 19-7 lead.

The Eagles would go on to grab the 25-19 win.

With the win, Leslie County improves to 5-2.

Danville is still searching for its first win of the season. The Admirals fall to 0-7.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
Trooper injured in Pike Co. crash
Police lights
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found

Latest News

Rainy and Stormy Weather
A fall feel for the weekend
.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
Trooper injured in Pike Co. crash
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Trooper Crash - 11