Leslie County Eagles soar past Danville

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles hosted the Danville Admirals in Hyden for a week eight battle.

Leslie County got on the board first. Quarterback Landry Collett tossed the ball to Dalton Baker for the score, and the Eagles would go up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Danville answered with a score of their own, but Leslie County scored two touchdowns in a row to take a 19-7 lead.

The Eagles would go on to grab the 25-19 win.

With the win, Leslie County improves to 5-2.

Danville is still searching for its first win of the season. The Admirals fall to 0-7.

