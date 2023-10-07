Knott County pastor to retire after 60 years

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, folks gathered at Caney Baptist Church to celebrate Lawrence Baldridge and his 60 years of service in Knott County.

Baldridge was born and raised in the Caney Creek community, later attending Alice Lloyd College.

He said despite being obligated to come back because of his scholarship, he felt like he needed to.

”But on the other hand, I felt a commitment to East Kentucky. And then I met my wife in Louisville when I was there,” he said. “she and I both have loved this area and that’s the reason we’re here.”

He said it’s because of the people in the mountains that have made it special.

“You know, you don’t count the years I guess, I just enjoyed being here thoroughly in this community. It’s one of the finest communities I think in the mountains,” he explained.

Baldridge said he doesn’t retire until the end of the year, however, he will still be a member of the church and community.

He added that he will probably publish poetry and sermons made over the years.

