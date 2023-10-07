Harlan County picks up first win in week eight

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County saw its first win of the season in week eight of high school football with a four-point win over South Laurel on Friday night.

Black Bear QB Ethan Rhymer started the quarter off with a 22-yard pass to JR wide receiver Luke Kelly in the end zone, putting HC up 6-0. A completed 2-point conversion made by senior running back Thomas Jordan would extend the Black Bears’ lead to eight.

South Laurel was able to hit pay dirt on their possession, leaving the Cardinals scoreless in quarter one.

The Black Bears kept things rolling in the second quarter when Jordan found a crack in the South Laurel’s defense for a first down. Jordan would run the ball into the end zone a play later to extend HC’s lead 14-0.

South Laurel saw their first points on the board in the second quarter after QB Jimmy Mitchell scrambled, but he got the ball off in enough time for a Cardinal TD.

Despite a second-half battle, it was HC that escaped Cardinal territory with a 26-22 victory.

