Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 8

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers in Bell County did not stop fans from showing up and being loud for a week eight matchup between the Pineville Mountain Lions and the Middlesboro Yellowjackets.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Middlesboro got the 47-6 win over Pineville.

Middlesboro improves to 5-2, while Pineville falls to 1-7.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.