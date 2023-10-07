Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 8

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers in Bell County did not stop fans from showing up and being loud for a week eight matchup between the Pineville Mountain Lions and the Middlesboro Yellowjackets.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Middlesboro got the 47-6 win over Pineville.

Middlesboro improves to 5-2, while Pineville falls to 1-7.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
Trooper injured in Pike Co. crash
Police lights
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found

Latest News

Pineville (1-7) welcomed Middlesboro (6-2) to Samuels field for an inter-county week eight...
Yellowjackets sting the Mountain Lions in big win
Behind Daniel Thomas’ four second half touchdowns, the Bobcats dominated the Panthers 52-28.
Thomas’ third quarter hat trick gives Bobcats big win
Estill Co. vs. Powell Co.
Estill County extends winning streak over rival Powell County
Pulaski County vs. North Laurel
North Laurel downs Pulaski County in week eight
South Laurel hosts Harlan County football.
Harlan County picks up first win in week eight