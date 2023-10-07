Final day of the 75th Daniel Boone Festival

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people gathered to close out the last day of the Daniel Boone Festival.

The seven-day festival began on October 1 and went on until October 7.

It included a pancake breakfast, parade, antique car show, long riffle shoot, and much more on the final day.

One festival-goer, Brenda Richardson said that coming out to the festival each year is a chance to get to know new people.

“It’s very important and it brings the community together and everybody just gets together this time of year and I think that’s just great to see your neighbors, and new faces and new people out here,” said Richardson.

