Estill County extends winning streak over rival Powell County

By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming off of a road loss at Lawrence County in week six, Estill County was looking for some momentum in week eight.

The Engineers traveled to rival Powell County on Friday.

Estill County has not lost to the Pirates since 2018.

The Engineers secured the 20-13 win, marking four straight wins against the Pirates.

With the win, the Engineers goes to 4-3.

Powell County falls to 1-6 with the loss.

