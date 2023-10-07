Corbin remains undefeated after District 8 showdown

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin took care of Letcher Central 39-14 Friday night.

The Redhounds got on the board after a Guy Bailey rushing touchdown.

Kade Elam followed suit with his first touchdown on a short Quarterback keeper.

Corbin would go up 28-0 at the break and finish the job in the second half, 39-14.

With the win, Corbin moves to 7-0.

The Redhounds will return home to play Whitley County (5-2) next week on Friday, October 13.

Letcher Central falls to 4-3.

The Cougars will host Perry Central next week on Friday, October 13.

