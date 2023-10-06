Whitley County’s Jeremy Shope and Powell County’s Julie Clark win KHSAA coach of the year honors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County head baseball coach Jeremy Shope and Powell County bass fishing coach Julie Clark both were awarded KHSAA Coach of the Year honors on Friday afternoon.

Shope was named the 2023 KHSAA Baseball Coach of the Year after the Colonels won their first-ever state baseball title. It was also the first state title brought back to Eastern Kentucky since the Paintsville Tigers’ state title run in 1990.

Whitley County is the first 13th region team to ever win a state title.

Clark was named the KHSAA Bass Fishing Coach of the Year.

Two members of Powell County’s bass fishing team, Carson Ewen and Daylan Lowry, competed at nationals in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. The two placed 79th out of 174 at the national competition.

In the world finals, the tandem finished 116th out of 312.

