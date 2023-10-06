Whitley County’s Jeremy Shope and Powell County’s Julie Clark win KHSAA coach of the year honors

The 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Champions received a Congressional Tribute from Congressman Hal...
The 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Champions received a Congressional Tribute from Congressman Hal Rogers to honor the first Eastern Kentucky title since 1990.(Congressman Hal Rogers)
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County head baseball coach Jeremy Shope and Powell County bass fishing coach Julie Clark both were awarded KHSAA Coach of the Year honors on Friday afternoon.

Shope was named the 2023 KHSAA Baseball Coach of the Year after the Colonels won their first-ever state baseball title. It was also the first state title brought back to Eastern Kentucky since the Paintsville Tigers’ state title run in 1990.

Whitley County is the first 13th region team to ever win a state title.

Clark was named the KHSAA Bass Fishing Coach of the Year.

Two members of Powell County’s bass fishing team, Carson Ewen and Daylan Lowry, competed at nationals in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. The two placed 79th out of 174 at the national competition.

In the world finals, the tandem finished 116th out of 312.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Cherokee Nation citizens perform at the festival.
Daniel Boone Festival celebrating 75th anniversary
mountain parkway
Major traffic switch announced for portion of Mountain Parkway
Police lights
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard

Latest News

Generals grab 6th win of the season.
Jackson County football ties school win record
Shelby Valley and Pike Central's captains shake hands ahead of kickoff
Shelby Valley shuts out Pike Central in mountain TNL matchup
UPIKE Bears
Pikeville’s Raegan Mullins commits to UPike volleyball
WYMT
WYMT Week 7 Team of the Week: Rockcastle County Rockets