When can you hit the streets to Trick-or-Treat?
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As autumn makes its way to the mountains, many boos and ghouls are looking forward to the Halloween season.
To make the most of the trick-or-treat traditions, we are working to compile a list of where you can find the treats this October!
Find the dates and times for a county near you below:
|County
|Date
|Time
|Bell
|TBD
|Breathitt
|TBD
|Clay
|TBD
|Floyd
|Oct. 31
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Harlan
|TBD
|Jackson
|Oct. 31
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Johnson
|Oct. 31
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Knott
|TBD
|Knox
|TBD
|Laurel
|TBD
|Lawrence
|Oct. 28
|5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Lee
|TBD
|Letcher
Whitesburg
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Leslie
|Oct. 31
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Magoffin
|Oct. 31
|5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Martin
|Oct. 31
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|McCreary
|TBD
|Morgan
|TBD
|Owsley
|TBD
|Perry
Hazard
|Oct. 31
Oct. 31
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Pike
Pikeville
|Oct. 31
Oct. 31
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Powell
|TBD
|Pulaski
Burnside
Somerset
|TBD
|Rockcastle
|TBD
|Rowan
Morehead
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Wayne
|TBD
|Whitley
|TBD
|Wolfe
|TBD
|Virginia
|Wise
Norton
Appalachia
|Oct. 28
Oct. 31
Oct. 31
|5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Lee
Jonesville
Pennington
Oct. 31
TBD
5 p.m. 7 p.m.
|Buchanan
Grundy
|Oct. 31
Oct. 31
|5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Dickenson
Clintwood
Haysi
McClure
Clinchco
Oct. 31
Oct. 31
Oct. 28
Oct. 27
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|West Virginia
|Mingo
Williamson
Oct. 26
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
|Logan
|TBD
|Wayne
|TBD
|Tennessee
|Claiborne
|TBD
|Campbell
|TBD
If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD, or if we missed your area, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com to be updated or added to the list!
