When can you hit the streets to Trick-or-Treat?

(KGNS)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As autumn makes its way to the mountains, many boos and ghouls are looking forward to the Halloween season.

To make the most of the trick-or-treat traditions, we are working to compile a list of where you can find the treats this October!

Find the dates and times for a county near you below:

CountyDateTime
BellTBD
BreathittTBD
ClayTBD
FloydOct. 316 p.m. - 8 p.m.
HarlanTBD
JacksonOct. 316 p.m. - 8 p.m.
JohnsonOct. 316 p.m. - 8 p.m.
KnottTBD
KnoxTBD
LaurelTBD
LawrenceOct. 285 p.m. - 8 p.m.
LeeTBD
Letcher
Whitesburg
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
LeslieOct. 316 p.m. - 8 p.m.
MagoffinOct. 315 p.m. - 7 p.m.
MartinOct. 316 p.m. - 8 p.m.
McCrearyTBD
MorganTBD
OwsleyTBD
Perry
Hazard		Oct. 31
Oct. 31		6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Pike
Pikeville		Oct. 31
Oct. 31		6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
PowellTBD
Pulaski
Burnside
Somerset		TBD
RockcastleTBD
Rowan
Morehead
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
WayneTBD
WhitleyTBD
WolfeTBD
Virginia
Wise
Norton
Appalachia		Oct. 28
Oct. 31
Oct. 31		5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Lee
Jonesville
Pennington
Oct. 31
TBD
5 p.m. 7 p.m.
Buchanan
Grundy		Oct. 31
Oct. 31		5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Dickenson
Clintwood
Haysi
McClure
Clinchco
Oct. 31
Oct. 31
Oct. 28
Oct. 27
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
West Virginia
Mingo
Williamson
Oct. 26
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
LoganTBD
WayneTBD
Tennessee
ClaiborneTBD
CampbellTBD

If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD, or if we missed your area, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com to be updated or added to the list!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
mountain parkway
Major traffic switch announced for portion of Mountain Parkway
Cherokee Nation citizens perform at the festival.
Daniel Boone Festival celebrating 75th anniversary
Investigation
Coroner: Person killed in incident involving tractor

Latest News

Deadline approaching to register to vote in Kentucky’s November election
Police lights
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Investigation underway following break-in at Southern Ky. restaurant
WYMT First Alert Weather
Front arrives in the mountains: Rain chances early, much colder this weekend