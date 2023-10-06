When can you hit the streets to Trick-or-Treat?

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As autumn makes its way to the mountains, many boos and ghouls are looking forward to the Halloween season.

To make the most of the trick-or-treat traditions, we are working to compile a list of where you can find the treats this October!

Find the dates and times for a county near you below:

County Date Time Bell TBD Breathitt TBD Clay TBD Floyd Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Harlan TBD Jackson Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Johnson Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Knott TBD Knox TBD Laurel TBD Lawrence Oct. 28 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Lee TBD Letcher

Whitesburg

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Leslie Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Magoffin Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Martin Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. McCreary TBD Morgan TBD Owsley TBD Perry

Hazard Oct. 31

Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Pike

Pikeville Oct. 31

Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Powell TBD Pulaski

Burnside

Rockcastle TBD Rowan

Morehead

Oct. 31

Wayne TBD Whitley TBD Wolfe TBD Virginia Wise

Norton

Appalachia Oct. 28

Oct. 31

Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lee

Jonesville

Pennington

Oct. 31

TBD

Buchanan

Grundy Oct. 31

Oct. 31 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Dickenson

Clintwood

Haysi

McClure

Clinchco

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 28

Oct. 27

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

West Virginia Mingo

Williamson

Oct. 26

Logan TBD Wayne TBD Tennessee Claiborne TBD Campbell TBD

If you are a city or county official with one of the areas marked TBD, or if we missed your area, please contact us by email at news@wymt.com to be updated or added to the list!

