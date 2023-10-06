WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Whitley County vs. #8 Perry Central

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a district battle in Perry County.

The Whitley County Colonels (4-2) travel to face the Perry Central Commodores.

The Commodores (4-2) are riding a two-game winning streak. In week seven, Perry Central picked up a 42-21 win at Martin County.

Whitley County is also coming off of a big road win. The Colonels earned a 63-14 win at Scott, Tenn. and have not dropped a road game this season.

Perry Central has notched two wins in a row against the Colonels. Whitley County last beat Perry Central in 2019.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Cherokee Nation citizens perform at the festival.
Daniel Boone Festival celebrating 75th anniversary
mountain parkway
Major traffic switch announced for portion of Mountain Parkway
Police lights
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard

Latest News

The 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Champions received a Congressional Tribute from Congressman Hal...
Whitley County’s Jeremy Shope and Powell County’s Julie Clark win KHSAA coach of the year honors
Generals grab 6th win of the season.
Jackson County football ties school win record
Shelby Valley and Pike Central's captains shake hands ahead of kickoff
Shelby Valley shuts out Pike Central in mountain TNL matchup
WYMT
WYMT Week 7 Team of the Week: Rockcastle County Rockets