WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Whitley County vs. #8 Perry Central

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a district battle in Perry County.

The Whitley County Colonels (4-2) travel to face the Perry Central Commodores.

The Commodores (4-2) are riding a two-game winning streak. In week seven, Perry Central picked up a 42-21 win at Martin County.

Whitley County is also coming off of a big road win. The Colonels earned a 63-14 win at Scott, Tenn. and have not dropped a road game this season.

Perry Central has notched two wins in a row against the Colonels. Whitley County last beat Perry Central in 2019.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.