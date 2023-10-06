Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - We are following a developing story right now.

Kentucky State Police confirmed to our sister station WSAZ that a shooting has left at least two people dead and another injured.

It happened Friday in the Belfry community.

Police are not releasing much information about the case right now.

We will update you as more information is released.

