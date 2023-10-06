Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off fallen Knox County deputy’s mortgage

Tunnels to Towers is an organization that pays off mortgages for families of officers who die in the line of duty or pass away from 9/11-related illnesses.
Deputy Tucker Blakely was killed in the line of duty after being shot in West Knoxville on...
Deputy Tucker Blakely was killed in the line of duty after being shot in West Knoxville on Sunday night.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tunnel to Towers foundation announced Friday morning that they will be paying off Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely’s mortgage. Blakely died after responding to a domestic call Sunday night.

Tunnels to Towers is an organization that pays off mortgages for families of officers who die in the line of duty or pass away from 9/11-related illnesses.

“Deputy Blakely was a true superhero, who answered the call to serve at every opportunity in his life. He protected us at home and abroad. It was an honor to tell Katarina that the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will take care of her family, by ensuring they can stay in the home they shared with Tucker forever,” said Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Blakely, who was 29, leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son.

