Swappin’ Meetin’ returns to Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of folks gathered at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Cumberland campus for the 59th annual Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’.

Attendees surfed through vendors checking out arts and crafts representing Appalachian culture.

”We’re here for the community so when we have something like this going on and when the community comes out and has a lot of fun, gets to know everybody around here all the good folks, that’s what it’s all about. Just being here for them,” said SKCTC Public Relations Coordinator Dakota Saylor.

The festival ends for the day at 5 p.m. on Friday, but events will continue on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.