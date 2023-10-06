Shelby Valley shuts out Pike Central in mountain TNL matchup

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats rolled over the Pike Central Hawks in a shut-out home win, 47-0.

The Wildcats scored the opening score of the game and converted a two-point conversion to go up, 8-0.

On their next possession, Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborn launched the ball down the seams to wide receiver Brady Bentley, who sprints into the endzone.

The Wildcats did not convert the two-point conversion after, leaving their lead at 14-0.

With three minutes left in the first quarter, Pike Central’s offense poured out two costly, self-inflicted wounds with a Jamere Knuckles interception and fumble on the following possession.

Both of these mistakes were returned for touchdowns by Shelby Valley’s Jordan Tackett and Clark Craft, respectively, increasing the Wildcats’ lead to 28-0.

With just seconds left in the first quarter, Craft would score Shelby Valley’s fifth touchdown of the opening period, his second touchdown on the night, from a hand-off up the middle.

Pike Central got their first explosive play of the game near the very end of the first quarter from a Lane Adams jet sweep that turned into a nine-yard run.

A few snaps later, Knuckles would also help move the chains for the Hawks with an 11-yard scramble.

In the end, the Wildcats would shut out the Hawks and dominate the Pike County battle throughout the duration of the game.

The Shelby Valley Wildcats will take on the Betsy Layne Bobcats next Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The Pike Central Hawks will return home to host East Ridge next Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

