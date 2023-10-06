Portal 31 reopens to the public

LYNCH, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds gathered in Harlan County for the grand reopening of the Portal 31 exhibit.

The coal camp’s more than $2.5 million renovation project started in 2018.

Tours at the portal offer a unique look at the county’s coal mining history by allowing visitors to travel back into the once active mine.

“The portal complex here is the heart of the city of Lynch and it means a lot to people,” Chairman of the Harlan County Tourist and Convention Commission Jeff Wilder said. “The way the tour tells the history of coal mining is just awesome.”

Wilder said the reopening is a huge piece to Harlan County tourism and is hopeful that it will encourage more people to visit Harlan County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.