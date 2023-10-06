Police searching for missing man in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a missing man in one Southern Kentucky county.

Dwight Brownlee was last seen at a business on KY 192 near I-75 back on September 21st.

Deputies say he was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

We are told he has bipolar schizophrenia and personality disorders which can cause him to have rapid mood changes. He is also known to carry a pocket knife.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 606-878-7000 or message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

