Pikeville’s Raegan Mullins commits to UPike volleyball

UPIKE Bears
UPIKE Bears(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville senior volleyball player Raegan Mullins committed to play collegiate volleyball at the University of Pikeville on Tuesday.

Mullins has helped lead the Panthers to a 13-6 record so far this season. She also leads the team in kills and blocks with 194 and 33 respectively.

Mullins and the Panthers will travel to play Wolfe County on Friday, Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

