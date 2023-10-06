National organization to honor two local first responders next month in DC

Photo Courtesy: Global Medical Response
Photo Courtesy: Global Medical Response(Global Medical Response)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WYMT) - First responders from across the country, including two from our region, will be honored during a special ceremony in our nation’s capital next month.

The American Ambulance Association Stars of Life Ceremony will take place November 6th-8th at the Intercontinental Hotel on the Wharf in Washington D.C.

32 Global Medical Response representatives were selected for the ceremony from different ground and air ambulance services.

Two of those, Randall Robertson, who is an advanced EMT with Lifeguard/AMR out of Prestonsburg and Ian Carroll, who is a flight nurse with the Air Evac Lifeteam out of Logan, West Virginia, are up for awards.

Robertson was nominated for his efforts during the July 2022 Eastern Kentucky flooding, while Carroll was recognized for his life-saving work in two separate incidents, including one where an unconscious driver ended up in a river with their car.

You can learn more about the Stars of Life Ceremony here.

Congrats to both!

