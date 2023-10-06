Keeneland introduces new technology to keep horses safe on opening day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been keeping you updated on Keeneland’s opening day for the fall racing season, and we have learned more about a new technology Keeneland is using to ensure the horses’ safety on and off the track.

Beyond the excitement this weekend can offer to race-goers, those in the equine industry are excited about something else Keeneland is providing this season.

Keeneland’s opening weekend is an exciting time as people travel from all over the country to watch the races unfold.

“Watching people watch the horses and get excited as the horses they bet on get closer to the end, to the finish, so we’re super excited just to see people’s reactions and to hear the cheers and all of that,” said attendee Colleen Febbraro.

As race-goers bet on their favorite horses, equine specialists here at Keeneland are betting on a new safety technology called “Stride Safe.”

“It gives us the ability to sort of monitor the movement of the horse and to be able to be in a position to analyze how they’re doing when they perform here at Keeneland,” said Dr. Brown.

Through a small sensor under the horse’s saddle, Stride Safe is able to identify any injuries or abnormalities a horse has while they’re performing to prevent further injury or even death.

“We will never hesitate to do what we need to do in terms of the care and the welfare of the racehorse here on our grounds, especially for our four-legged and our two-legged athletes here at Keeneland,” said Dr. Stuart Brown, Vice President of Equine Safety at Keeneland.

Dr. Brown says Friday’s opening day is the first time the track will be implementing the technology.

“It gives us a footprint to kind of understand from an analytical perspective of how every horse is doing,” said Dr. Brown. “It’s really exciting to be a part of this stride safe initiative here and to be contributing to a technology that will be hopefully embraced across all of our industry.”

Dr. Brown says several equine specialists are on site monitoring how the horses are doing throughout today’s races to hopefully prevent life-threatening injuries in the future.

