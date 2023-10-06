Jackson County football ties school win record

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson County beat Clinton County 41-24 Thursday night.

The Generals went up 27-0 in the second quarter after an Asthon Clemons rushing touchdown.

Clinton County would storm back with back-to-back Jaxson Mason to Jared Brown touchdowns.

Jackson County would hold onto a 27-16 lead at half, and finish the job winning 41-24.

The win marks six for the program in 2023, tying a school wins record.

After an 0-10 season last year under then first-year head coach Nick Sizemore, the Generals have turned Sizemore’s second year into an already historic season.

Jackson County has two games left to try and break the season wins record.

Below is the Generals remaining schedule:

Jackson County vs. Jellico, TN - October 20.

Bellevue vs. Jackson County - October 27.

