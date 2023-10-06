Investigation underway following break-in at Southern Ky. restaurant

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook(Monticello Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Wayne County are asking for help to identify two people who broke into a fast-food restaurant.

It happened early Friday morning at the Hardee’s on North Main Street in Monticello.

The pair were caught in the act on a surveillance camera.

If you have any idea who these people are, please contact the Monticello Police Department’s crime tip line at 606-688-7676. You can remain anonymous.

