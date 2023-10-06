Hundreds roll into Paintsville for 59th annual Kentucky Apple Festival

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Festival season is in full force this weekend with several going on across the region.

One of those taking place: The 59th annual Kentucky Apple Festival in Paintsville.

Despite the rain Friday morning, the sun came out in the afternoon and hundreds of people lined the streets to enjoy the wonderful music, delicious food and vendors.

There is something very special about the Apple Festival and its vendors that some people might not realize.

“The festival is all about non-profit’s. It’s always been about non-profits and will always continue to be about our non-profits. We supply an avenue for people to bring everything in their stuff from whatever they do and special church programs and school programs. That allows that money to be used here again in our community,” Ann Ratliff, KY Apple Festival Parade Coordinator said,

Of course, with a name like that, you know what the main attraction is.

