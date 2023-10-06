Funding announced for the Raven Rock Resort Lodge in Jenkins

Raven Rock Resort Lodge construction received grant funding
Raven Rock Resort Lodge construction received grant funding
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky Heritage Foundation was one of the many regional organizations to receive a large grant at the 2023 SOAR Summit.

The non-profit received $4.5M to go toward the construction of the Raven Rock Resort Lodge that will be in Jenkins.

“So, this lodge that we got the grant for is part of a bigger development on the mountain and it’s all around mountain bike trails. So, all of those trails will filter down into downtown Jenkins,” said Jeffery Justice.

Jeffery Justice, the Executive Director of Pine Mountain Partnership, said that the project does not have a start date but the funding is an important first step.

“I do just want to remind everyone that this is a process and we just crossed the first hurdle in the process. If you don’t see equipment on the mountain in three weeks it’s going to take a long time,” he said.

Justice said that maintaining the natural integrity of the Raven Rock Mountain is an important part of the project and that plays a role in the time frame of the project as well.

“So, we’re working with professional trail designers and instead of where volunteer groups can just come cut a trail. A professional trail design firm understands how water needs to flow through the property, how the wildlife flows through the property.”

He added that once the trail design survey begins it will take about 12 to 18 months to complete.

“We hope that this mountain bike trail will be a beacon of hope and just an attraction like we’ve never seen in the greater region not just in Eastern Kentucky,” said Justice.

