Front arrives in the mountains: Rain chances early, much colder this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might not need your rain gear all day today, take it with you. You will definitely need it at times.

Today and Tonight

It is shaping up to be a dreary morning as the first of what looks to be two fronts will impact us here in the mountains in the next day or so. Scattered showers and cloudy skies will greet you as you head out the door. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the low to mid-60s all morning while the soggier of the fronts move through the region. The good news is that if you have outdoor plans for late this afternoon or this evening, it might actually work out for you. The showers should start to taper off by 2 or 3 p.m. and we could even see some late-day sunshine. Here is the thing though: I don’t know if we can clear the skies out quick enough to get too much above the 70° mark. We’ll see.

Tonight, look for breezy conditions as the second front, a drier one with colder air, moves through the mountains. Partly cloudy skies will be the name of the game as temps fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Weekend Forecast

Both weekend days look great, but chilly. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will likely not get out of the upper 50s. Someone could make it to 60° on Sunday. We’ll see. Saturday night looks interesting. We will definitely see our first 30s of the season, but could we see our first frost? That all depends on the cloud cover. Right now, we’re forecasting upper 30s, but if those skies clear out, mid-30s are absolutely an option. Just keep an eye on the skies Saturday afternoon to see if they are clearing. If so, bring those plants in and turn the heat on if you haven’t already.

Sunday night should be a little warmer thanks to more clouds, with lows only dropping into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

We are watching a potential quick-hitting system that could bring us some spotty showers on Monday. Highs will climb back into the mid-60s under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday looks mainly dry and a touch warmer, even though highs will still only be in the 60s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday could bring us a bit of a warm front that would kick our temperatures up into the mid to upper 70s. Another cold front could bring some more showers and storms into play at the end of next week as highs could again get close to the 80° mark.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

