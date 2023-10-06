A fall feel for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers are possible as we end the work week, but we are tracking drier, cooler air for the weekend.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

Drier weather looks to move back into the region tonight. We can not completely rule out a stray shower, but the overall chance looks low. However, temperatures will begin to cool as our cold front passes. Lows bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sweater weather is on the way for the weekend. We stay dry and partly cloudy on Saturday. We are also tracking some below-average temperatures. Highs stay in the upper-50s across the mountains.

Into Saturday night, we stay dry and chilly. Overnight lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s. Some areas of patchy frost can not be ruled out, especially in our cooler pockets.

Staying Below Average

Temperatures remain below average on Sunday. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Again, we stay dry on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid-40s.

Models are hinting at a weak weather system by Monday, so spotty showers look possible. High temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-60s under a partly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Tuesday is trending drier and slightly warmer. Highs rebound into the upper-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, we are tracking our next weather system.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Wednesday as a warm front moves across the region. Because of this warm front, we are tracking some warmer conditions for the middle of next week. Temperatures top out in the mid-70s, and lows only dip into the low-and-mid-50s.

The first half of Thursday is looking mostly dry, but we are tracking a cold front by late Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday top out in the upper-70s. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s as scattered showers look to return.

