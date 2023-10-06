Estill Co. organization helping preserve parts of railroad history

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp. was awarded $1.9 million to expand its project titled, ‘The Yard.’

The project will allow for officials to construct an R.J. Corman Pavilion, glass house, install tracks, restore and renovate railroad equipment and the historic yard office.

President Chris Campbell said they purchased the land in 2018. Since then, they have worked to clean up a bit, however there is still more to go.

“The railroad facility was abandoned about 20 years ago and we’re bringing it back to where it would have in the 80′s. So, painting everything, stabilizing everything and then laying a bunch more track. And the track’s gonna allow us to show off pieces of railroad equipment that we have and we have some real nice pieces,” he said.

He said building this will be good for folks in the area for what the railroad once represented.

“Bringing this back is a spiritual for people around here because people love the railroad, they see it as a sign of prosperity and we have the opportunity to do something with the railroad,” he explained.

However, he added that it’s going to be used for much more, helping increase tourism.

“It really turns it into a really multi-use tourist attraction that can bring people into the region and allow people to say, ‘You know, I’m gonna spend two days here but let’s make a whole week of it and go do other things in Eastern Kentucky.’ And it’s really an impetus for economic development through tourism,” he said.

Campbell said it will have several activities for folks to participate in.

“A stage that’s just been built and that will hold concerts and that will bring a lot of people into the area as well. So, you have people that are interested in the history, people that are interested in the trains, people that like the food and music that we’re gonna be able to display here,” he explained.

He said the project will be entirely finished in approximately two years.

