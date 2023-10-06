Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood

Members of a Wisconsin neighborhood were surprised to see a herd of cows running through their yards. (Source: WISN, Brian McGarry, Ken Kozak, CNN)
By Nick Bohr, WISN
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WISN) – A subdivision in the dairy state turned into the scene of an unexpected rodeo earlier this week.

It happened after a herd of milk cows escaped through an open barn door to have an adventure in a nearby neighborhood.

Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running through their yards.

“We were in our backyard when the cows came stampeding down the hill, and they were moving because there’s a pretty good vertical drop there. And it, you know, it was like the bulls at Pamplona or something like that,” resident Mick Maier said.

Neighbors like Danielle Santos jumped into action to try to direct the cows to safety.

“We would get the cows going one way. And then all of a sudden, they’d be like, ‘Oh, whatever, we want to go this way,’” Santos said. “A third guy jumped in and helped. And then by the time he helped, we were able to keep him in the front here and herd them all the way down the street.”

With the assistance of several farm workers, the cows eventually were rounded up and back home at a nearby farm. It turns out, they escaped when someone left the barn door open.

According to the owner, none of the cows were injured.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Cherokee Nation citizens perform at the festival.
Daniel Boone Festival celebrating 75th anniversary
mountain parkway
Major traffic switch announced for portion of Mountain Parkway
Police lights
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard

Latest News

The coal camp underwent a $2.55 million renovation project that started in 2018.
Portal 31 reopens to the public
Appalachian Big Ideas Festival
Appalachian Big Ideas Festival underway in Hazard
Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp
Estill Co. organization helping preserve parts of railroad history
.
Two dead, one injured in Pike County shooting
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Trump’s New York civil fraud trial rolls on after an appeals judge declines to halt it