Deadline approaching to register to vote in Kentucky’s November election

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you want to do your civic duty in the upcoming November election in the Commonwealth and you are not registered, your time is running out.

On Friday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the date and time for the upcoming deadline.

“We’re hopeful that surging voter registration bodes for a solid turnout in the November election,” said Adams in a news release. “To vote in that election, be sure to register at govote.ky.gov by October 10th at 4:00 p.m.”

Officials say in September alone, more than 8,600 new voters registered. More than 5,100 were removed from the voting rolls, many due to deaths, for various reasons.

Right now, more than 1.6 million Kentuckians, or 46% of registered voters are Republicans, 44% or more than 1.5 million voters are Democrats and more than 353,000 voters are registered as Independent or with other political parties.

Anyone interested in registering or updating their registration can do so at govote.ky.gov.

