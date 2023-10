HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Hazard caused traffic backups Friday morning.

KSP Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart says three vehicles were involved in the crash on the parkway at Tori Drive. Gayheart says vehicles are slowly getting past the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.