Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
mountain parkway
Major traffic switch announced for portion of Mountain Parkway
Cherokee Nation citizens perform at the festival.
Daniel Boone Festival celebrating 75th anniversary
Investigation
Coroner: Person killed in incident involving tractor

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to halt civil fraud trial and block ruling disrupting real estate empire
Savannah Bananas pitcher Blake McGehee, right, dances during a pregame performance for the fans...
The Savannah Bananas announce 2024 world tour
Photo Courtesy: Global Medical Response
National organization to honor two local first responders next month in DC
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck