Appalachian Big Ideas Festival underway in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The second annual Appalachian Big Ideas Festival is taking place at the Hazard Community and Technical College.

Participants are discussing many topics, including flood recovery and Native American heritage.

“So, we’re still tying into the flood recovery aspect of things, but really we just wanted to tie a lot of different aspects of Appalachian culture, as per usual, and so, that was a big theme last year as well. We have some folks from the Cherokee Nation here,” said festival coordinator Stacie Fugate.

A film called “We Will Speak,” which talks about saving Native American languages, premiered at the festival.

“We’re sharing the story of what is currently happening to the Cherokee people, and how we tie back to this land, and so, we’re here to make sure indigenous people are represented,” said film director Schon Duncan.

The festival continues into Saturday morning. Folks will gather to reflect on discussions throughout the conference.

