WYMT Week 7 Team of the Week: Rockcastle County Rockets

WYMT
WYMT(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a statement week seven road win over the Bell County Bobcats, the Rockcastle County Rockets have earned the honor of WYMT’s week seven team of the week.

The Rockcastle County Rockets have soared to their first winning season since 2020.

“We’re not playing around,” Caleb Moore, Rocket wide receiver, said. “We’re not the same team as we’ve been in the past couple of years.”

The Rockets’ most recent win comes in a mountain top 10 matchup, handing Bell County their first loss of the season at their turf, 40-38.

“Yeah, I think we were just fired up and we had all cylinders of our offense firing and like we could throw it, we could run it, we could just do anything we really wanted,” wide receiver Christian Larkey said.

It was a feat the Rockets will remember and store as motivation for more success moving forward.

“We never really knew how good we could be until we got to this moment right here,” Larkey said. “I think we all realize this moment how good we can really be and how many teams we can actually beat.”

Rockcastle County will be off in week eight for their bye week and then return to action in week nine to host McCreary Central on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

