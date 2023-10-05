Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a routine traffic stop ended up with two people going to jail on serious charges.

It happened early Thursday morning in Corbin.

Police pulled over a car for some unspecified traffic offenses and during the stop discovered the driver was intoxicated.

During the investigation, the officer discovered the driver, Teddy Kirby, 55, of London, did not have a license on him and had already been charged with three previous DUI’s. He was charged with a four DUI, which makes the charge a felony.

When police searched the car, they found meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Kirby and a passenger in the car, Sidney Harris, 20, of South Shore, were arrested. In addition to the 4th DUI, Kirby was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

