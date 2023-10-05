Temperatures set to tumble behind fall front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will bring scattered showers to the mountains as we end the work week and chilly temperatures for the weekend.

Tonight Through Friday Night

After a streak of dry and mild weather, we are tracking scattered showers through tonight. It will not rain all night, but off-and-on showers are possible. We stay mild and muggy. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Be sure to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door on Friday. Spotty showers look to linger as we end the work week, especially for the first half of Friday. Models are trending drier for Friday afternoon and evening, so the forecast is looking better for outdoor festivals and high school football games. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-lower-70s under a partly sunny sky.

A stray shower can not be ruled out into Friday night, but most of the region looks dry as drier, cooler air settles in. Overnight lows dip into the mid-and-upper-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast

A fall feel is on tap for the weekend.

We stay dry on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures only top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Some areas of patchy frost can not be ruled out in those cooler pockets.

Another cool day is on the way for Sunday. Highs stay in the upper-50s and lower-60s as dry and partly cloudy conditions continue. Lows dip into the mid-and-lower-40s.

Some breezy conditions are also likely this weekend. We could see winds up to 15-20 mph at times.

Upcoming Work Week

Models are not in great agreement as we kick off the new work week.

Temperatures rebound into the mid-and-upper-60s on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Spotty showers look possible as a weak weather system moves across the area. Lows fall into the upper-40s.

We look to stay dry on Tuesday and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the upper-60s, while lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.