Racers plea to reopen Mingo drag strip

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Twin Branch Drag Strip opened to fans nearly last October in Mingo County, but a year later race enthusiasts are searching for answers and a place to race.

Twin Branch’s opening was the culmination of eight years of work, but the thrill turned to frustration when the facility did not open this year.

Some of those enthusiasts took their pleas this week to the Mingo County County Commission, seeking any help to get the drag strip open again -- saying it’s the talk of online racing circles.

“(They’re) wanting to come in here and bring the national -- the big cars like they race, wanting to come in here and race because they say, ‘Look at this view,’” one enthusiast told the commission. “‘’We can’t wait to hear these big mountain motors echoing through the mountains.’ They love it. I mean it’s just a no-brainer.”

County commissioners voiced some support -- but acknowleded they do not own the property.

Instead, the drag strip and its surrounding property is owned by the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority with a significant infusion state tax dollars.

The authority issued a statement to WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson, saying it has considered selling the property and is collaborating with the Governor’s Office and state agencies, “to evaluate development options that will maximize the best use of the property, as well as the State’s financial investment.”

That evaluation, the statement says, includes “an assessment of the current safety hazards of the drag strip.”

So Johnson took the issue straight to Gov. Jim Justice.

“What’s your opinion about reopening the property for drag racing?” Johnson asked. “What’s the status of the state’s effort in determining how the property should be used?”

“There is real land that can really be developed down there,” Justice replied. “So, you know, I’ll wait. I’ll wait to hear what the powers to be think about the possibility of drag racing down there and everything, but what way more importantly maybe than that I want to see us strike gold as far as bringing real, live development, real, live economic development to southern West Virginia.”

The issue received added attention this week after deputies in Mingo County investigated an apparent street racing event last weekend. Deputies found skid marks, pieces of tire and paint on the main road.

Unauthorized street racing is illegal in West Virginia.

So with the drag strip closed, those enthusiasts in Mingo County are asking the county commission to consider issuing a permit to authorize street racing. Commissioners agreed to place the item on a future agenda.

A 2016 law, sponsored by Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Mingo, authorized local governments to approve permits for street racing. It requires the organizer to have insurance, security and provide for the safety of everyone involved.

The local government must close the roadway, reroute traffic and notify the state Department of Transportation 60 days in advance.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.