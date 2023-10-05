Perry Central downs Hazard for the 53rd district soccer title

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third straight season, Perry Central claimed the 53rd district soccer crown.

The Commodores started the game strong against Hazard behind goals from Aiden Fugate and Derrick Sizemore, making it 2-0 in a hurry.

The two would score once more in the first half, increasing the lead to 4-0 by halftime.

Hazard would keep Perry at bay in the second half, only allowing one goal.

Full time, 5-0 Perry.

