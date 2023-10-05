Major traffic switch announced for portion of Mountain Parkway

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials announced a major traffic switch along a section of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County.

The traffic switch is planned for Monday, October 9, around ten miles west of Salyersville.

Officials said drivers should expect temporary stops and delays throughout the day as crews work to shift traffic from the existing parkway to the new parkway alignment.

Multiple roads and locations will be impacted. You can find them below:

Mountain Parkway - For eastbound traffic, the switch will take place at mile marker 65.5, near the twin bridges over Johnson Creek. Drivers will veer right to follow the new road alignment. For westbound traffic, the switch will happen at mile marker 68.4, just before the Cow Creek bridge. Drivers will veer left to follow the new road alignment.

KY-134 - There will be a new access road to KY-134 from the Mountain Parkway. The new road is necessary to provide access to KY-134 because the existing access road will be permanently closed.

Cow Creek Road - There will be a new intersection at Cow Creek Road where it crosses the new segment of the Mountain Parkway. A portion of Cow Creek Road will be temporarily closed for bridge and road reconstruction. Drivers should use the new KY-134 access road as a detour.

Officials said drivers should use caution when driving through these locations.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.