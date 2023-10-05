Lexington greenhouse gives advice on protecting plants from frost

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weather whiplash will hit the area at the end of this week as morning temperatures this weekend will be a good 50 degrees cooler than some of the afternoons earlier this week. With that, it’s possible some areas could see their first frosts of the season, so it’s time to start thinking about your plants.

“For tropicals, it’s probably time to bring those on in. However, if you are in town for this patchy frost, you can leave outside your gardenias, your waxy-leaved house plants, for another week or two. You just want to tuck them under a tree canopy so that the leaves are covering them,” said Janna Pemberton Schmidt, co-owner of Pemberton’s Greenhouses.

For other kinds of plants, they may need to be treated differently.

“If you have just your annuals and your mums and things outside, you want to also cover those. It will make your mums last a little longer so that the frost doesn’t actually touch those flowers and will keep those going at least 3 or 4 more weeks for you,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said there is also a point where you just want to keep your plants inside.

“If we are going to hit a hard 32 degrees, and we are definitely going to freeze, you definitely have to bring in any of your tender plants. However, at a hard freeze, even if you have mums and such still outside, covering those still make the blooms last longer, your pansies, that sort of thing. For your tropicals, they have to come in before a hard freeze,” Schmidt said.

