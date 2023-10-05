Harlan County man facing charges in theft involving elderly woman

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man at the center of a multi-agency manhunt for his role in a theft case involving an elderly woman is now behind bars.

Early Thursday morning, a deputy from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and a Harlan Police officer found the suspect on Gano Loop in the Shields community.

The suspect, later identified as Paul Wynn, 31, of Kenvir, was wanted on two warrants, one from the sheriff’s office for receiving stolen property and one from Kentucky State Police for burglary and theft of an ATV.

When police tried to arrest him, he apparently resisted, which added a resisting arrest charge to the case.

Police from across Harlan County had been searching for Wynn since the burglary late Saturday night.

He is being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry for today and tomorrow, front brings a big taste of fall this weekend

