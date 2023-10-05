Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)(Source: WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, Beshear signed legislation into law to legalize medical cannabis.

Sam Flynn, who served as the Labor and Education Cabinet’s chief of staff and general counsel, has been selected as the executive director of the program, according to a release.

The office has also launched a new website where Kentuckians can get updates on the program.

Beshear announced that the Board of Physicians and Advisors held their first meeting on Wednesday and took steps to ensure Kentucky has a safe and robust medical cannabis program.

He also talked about the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Workgroup, which will study evolving medical cannabis industry policy. Officials said the group will recommend best practices to the program and other state agencies so that Kentuckians have safe access to medical cannabis.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash
Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment
Make Ends Meet: SAVE Plan reduces student loan payments based on income
If you owe on a federal student loan, that bill has once again come due after repeated layoffs...
Make Ends Meet: SAVE Plan reduces student loan payments based on income
Kentucky church puts on new steeple after losing entire building to 2021 Tornado
Kentucky church puts on new steeple after losing entire building to 2021 Tornado