Gov. Andy Beshear announces awards to start building EV charging stations across Ky.

Tesla charging station
Tesla charging station(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the first round of awards for developers to design, build and operate a network of EV charging stations across the state.

“With 21 projects in the electric vehicle sector announced so far during my administration, we have solidified Kentucky as the EV battery production capital of the United States,” said Gov. Beshear. “With so much EV production happening right here in the commonwealth, we want Kentuckians to be able to reap the benefits. Today, we are taking a major step forward on our mission to have a statewide electric vehicle charging network.”

Six developers were approved for nearly $10.9 million in funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

State leaders said the funding will be used to build 16 public charging stations along 11 Alternative Fuel Corridor groups.

One station was approved in Eastern Kentucky. It will be located at the Tradewind Center in Somerset.

A full list of approved developers and locations is available here.

Officials explained each charging station must have at least four chargers and be accessible to people around the clock.

The awards announced on Thursday will allow developers to start the initial phases of the project.

Developers have 90 days to meet certain conditions. Next, a project agreement will be executed.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash
Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

mountain parkway
Major traffic switch announced for portion of Mountain Parkway
An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard.
Lexington greenhouse gives advice on protecting plants from frost
Brooks Houck appeared in court virtually from the Hardin County Detention Center.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Crystal Rogers’ father in possession of state
AMLER grant award to Perry Co.
AMLER grant helps to fund new water plant in Buckhorn