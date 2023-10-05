Funding announced for road projects across EKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced grants totaling more than $2.1 million for road projects across the commonwealth.

“Our local roads are what our families drive on every day to get to work, school, church and more – so it’s important to keep them in good repair so our families stay safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why throughout my administration, we’ve taken every opportunity to assist local governments in making repairs and improvements to the streets that connect our people on a local level and help define our communities.”

In Eastern Kentucky, seven counties will receive grants. The grants totaled more than $1 million.

Perry County will receive more than $91,000 for five resurfacing projects in Hazard. The projects are located on Riverview Drive, Hemlock Street, Locust Street, Deaton Street and School Street.

Clay County was approved for more than $52,000. Officials plan to resurface Church Street and Morgan Street in Manchester.

Harlan County will get nearly $30,000 for a resurfacing project on Middleton Lane/Gatlin Road in Harlan.

Knox County was approved for more than $204,000. Officials plan to resurface Creek Mart Road, Hawe Street, Hampton Cemetery Road and Park Hills Road.

Officials in Laurel County will receive $300,000 for two resurfacing projects. One is located on Buffalo Branch Road, and the other project is on Buffalo Road.

Lawrence County was approved for nearly $98,000. The money will be used for a resurfacing project on Roe Creek.

In Pike County, city leaders in Coal Run Village will get more than $265,000 for a resurfacing project on Main Street.

