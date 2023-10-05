Funding announced for road projects across EKY

0411_money-stock-image_mgn
0411_money-stock-image_mgn(MGN Online)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced grants totaling more than $2.1 million for road projects across the commonwealth.

“Our local roads are what our families drive on every day to get to work, school, church and more – so it’s important to keep them in good repair so our families stay safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “That’s why throughout my administration, we’ve taken every opportunity to assist local governments in making repairs and improvements to the streets that connect our people on a local level and help define our communities.”

In Eastern Kentucky, seven counties will receive grants. The grants totaled more than $1 million.

Perry County will receive more than $91,000 for five resurfacing projects in Hazard. The projects are located on Riverview Drive, Hemlock Street, Locust Street, Deaton Street and School Street.

Clay County was approved for more than $52,000. Officials plan to resurface Church Street and Morgan Street in Manchester.

Harlan County will get nearly $30,000 for a resurfacing project on Middleton Lane/Gatlin Road in Harlan.

Knox County was approved for more than $204,000. Officials plan to resurface Creek Mart Road, Hawe Street, Hampton Cemetery Road and Park Hills Road.

Officials in Laurel County will receive $300,000 for two resurfacing projects. One is located on Buffalo Branch Road, and the other project is on Buffalo Road.

Lawrence County was approved for nearly $98,000. The money will be used for a resurfacing project on Roe Creek.

In Pike County, city leaders in Coal Run Village will get more than $265,000 for a resurfacing project on Main Street.

For a complete list of approved grants, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash
Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Tesla charging station
Gov. Andy Beshear announces awards to start building EV charging stations across Ky.
mountain parkway
Major traffic switch announced for portion of Mountain Parkway
An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard.
Lexington greenhouse gives advice on protecting plants from frost
Brooks Houck appeared in court virtually from the Hardin County Detention Center.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Crystal Rogers’ father in possession of state
AMLER grant award to Perry Co.
AMLER grant helps to fund new water plant in Buckhorn